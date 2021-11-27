“I Love You Forever”, Sound Sutan’s Wife Celebrates His 45th Posthumous Birthday (Photos)

Farida Fasasi, wife to late Nigerian singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, took to her Instagram handle today celebrate the music icon’s 45th posthumous birthday, IgbereTV reports.

The popular singer had died on the 11th of July 2021 after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma. He was buried the same day in the United States, according to Islamic rites.

He would have been 45-years-old today.

Today, his wife, Farida shared a video showing her husband in different stages of his life.

She captioned the video;

“Olanrewaju Fasasi “Oko Farida”…

I miss your cheeky gap-toothed smile…

I miss your jokes…

I miss waking up to guitar strings…

Even more, I miss our inside jokes…

It’s your birthday today. I’ll forever celebrate all that you’ve been to me. I love you, forever and always ❤ lnna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajiun”

