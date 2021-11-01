I made you CBN governor – Andy Uba to Charles Soludo #AnambraDebate #ARISEDebate.

Who’s watching the #AnambraDebate with participating governorship candidates, Senator Andy Uba (APC),

Professor Charles Soludo (APGA) and Valentine Ozigbo (PDP)?

Uba disclosed that he Obasanjo’s right hand man in Aso Rock when he was there for 8 years. He disclosed further that Soludo was just an interloper. He mentioned that he helped Soludo to attain CBN Governor position. He even came to thank me, Uba said. The debate was almost getting into a heat of argument until Dr Reuben Abati, one of the moderators told the former CBN governor to allow Uba finish talking. While speaking, Solido said he has accomplished so much working for the nation and international community. He mentioned that he has also constructed hospitals,roads and schools in Anambra state. The candidate of PDP, Valentine Ozigbo said he will do a lot to make Anambra the best when elected. I don’t claim to know it all like some people, Ozigbo said. Further stating that his government will consult far and wide to get solutions. Uba, Ozigbo,Soludo

