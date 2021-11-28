I Never Said APC Betrayed Me – Femi Fani-Kayode Speaks After EFCC Invited Him (Pix)

I Never Said That APC Has Betrayed Me – Femi Fani-Kayode Speaks After EFCC Invited Him (Photo)

Former Nigerian Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he has no regrets after joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a photo collage of him and president Muhammadu Buhari, he wrote that he is a proud member of APC and is honored to belong to the party.

“I am proud to be a member of the APC. I have NO regrets. I NEVER said that APC has betrayed me. I am proud & honored to be in the party.

What God has ordained cannot be stopped. I shall be what God wants me to be. My destiny is irreversible and I am unstoppable.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWy58ntv8KS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This comes after anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invited him for questioning.

