I pity those that said I was arrested. They are filled with hate and live on fake news. Since when did an invitation and a friendly chat become an arrest? And even if I had been arrested, SO WHAT? I am not above the law and neither does joining APC give me immunity. My God is MIGHTY!

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=446247387067524&id=100050467990818

