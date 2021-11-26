I Pray They Dont Kill Nnamdi Kanu Same Way They Killed My Father – Tundun Abiola

.

Tundun Abiola, daughter of late politician and business mogul, late Chief MKO Abiola has decried the incarceration and pains the Department of State Services (DSS) inflicts on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ms Abiola also begged Nigerians to desist from utterances that could aggravate Kanu’s sufferings adding that the Buhari administration was not different from a military regime the country experienced in the 1990s.

Tundun disclosed all these during an interview with AriseTV on Monday while responding to questions on how the pro-Biafra agitator had been subjected to solitary confinement as revealed by his lawyers last week.

Tundun, a United Kingdom-trained lawyer said, “I have first-hand experience of this, and all I can say like this for Nnamdi Kanu is I hope he doesn’t go through this for four years as my father did. Four long years, that was his (Abiola) reality. And the next thing is that this report came out and would make the federal government look bad.

“The next thing is that they could stop people from seeing him at all. He would just be there all by himself, no access even to a doctor, to a lawyer, certainly, no family member there as he goes through all this.

“I saw Nnamdi Kanu during his court appearance, as he was trying to put a brave face on things. You know men and their pride; he doesn’t want to show it. He doesn’t want to weaken people who really believe in him and support him. He was trying to look normal but what he’s going through is the exact opposite of normal.

“And it is just very sad, here we are in 2021 after my dad died for democracy, we’re still having this conversation in 2021 of somebody being treated appallingly like a kind of a serious killer. Under what circumstances should somebody be treated like this?

“I mean really, Putting someone in solitary confinement is a kind of torture, putting him in a tiny cell is a form of torture. I mean this is sickening.”

