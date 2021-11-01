The lawmaker representing Benue North-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev on Sunday said he was full of regrets campaigning for President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to achieve power in 2015.

Orker-Jev who dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in August 2018 said made the disclosure while featuring as a guest on Channels Television programme ‘Sunday Politics’ monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT.

While lamenting that the APC is a party of deceit, he said the party has done worse things of what it accused the PDP was doing and has also failed to fulfill its promises to Nigerians.

“APC has proven to be a party of deceit and I take responsibility for that. I preached APC and I have my reason why I was supporting Buhari’s candidature then”.

“I believe that considering that his old age and when he came and presented himself as president, I thought it wasn’t because he wanted to amass wealth or not because of any other reason but to move Nigeria forward. That was my expectation. And I am not God”.

“I preached that but somehow he came and they are not doing exactly what they promised to do. In fact, they have disappointed Nigerians. Everything they accused the PDP of doing, they have gone from bad to worse.”

https://independent.ng/i-regret-campaigning-for-buhari-apc-in-2015-senator-orker-jev/

