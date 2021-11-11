I Usually Pretend As A Patient To Steal In Hospitals – Suspect

A 30-year old suspect, Nnanna Kalu, has confessed to the Police in Lagos that he focused on stealing in various hospitals by pretending to be a sick patient to mislead the management.

He revealed that it worked for him for sometime before he was eventually caught and handed over to the Police.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the suspect, Kalu, was apprehended and handed over to the Lagos Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at Gbagada General Hospital, for stealing a laptop.

He was subsequently charged before the Lagos State Mobile Court and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment on Monday over his conduct.

That was not the first time Kalu had committed such act. In the past, he was captured by CCTV camera while stealing a worker’s laptop at the medical facility a few weeks ago.

Then again, last week Kalu returned to the hospital to steal but was spotted wearing the same t-shirt and trousers he wore the first time camera detected him.

https://pmexpressng.com/i-usually-pretend-as-patient-to-steal-in-hospitals-suspect/

