‘I Want To Quit My ₦85k Monthly Job Because Of Gossips, Cold Wars & Unproductivity’

Hi,

Thank you for making out time to view my thread. I’m hoping I can get an advice from you.

I’m a 26 Years. I work in a company that pays me 85K NGN monthly.

The salary isn’t paying my bills in any way, the company isn’t productive, I feel stuck and limited each time I go to work. Also, the environment is toxic with gossips, cold wars, etc.

I’ve been applying for jobs elsewhere but I keep getting rejected. I’ve adjusted my CV several times but still the same.

I’m considering resigning even though I don’t have another job offer yet but I fear my debts. I have some side hustles I use to support my monthly earnings but I fear it may not be enough to pay my debts monthly and fend for myself, siblings, and family generally.

The whole thing is making me lack motivation but I still try to be up for my family.

I want to travel out of the country and search for better opportunities but my resources are limited at the moment.

I have some skillsets, I’m considering venturing into entrepreneurship but I don’t have the required capital to get started

I don’t know what to do.

Kindly advise me on what to do. I’d appreciate it.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...