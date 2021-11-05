‘I Want To Quit My ₦85k Monthly Job Because Of Gossips, Cold Wars & Unproductivity’

Hi,
Thank you for making out time to view my thread. I’m hoping I can get an advice from you.
I’m a 26 Years. I work in a company that pays me 85K NGN monthly.
The salary isn’t paying my bills in any way, the company isn’t productive, I feel stuck and limited each time I go to work. Also, the environment is toxic with gossips, cold wars, etc.
I’ve been applying for jobs elsewhere but I keep getting rejected. I’ve adjusted my CV several times but still the same.
I’m considering resigning even though I don’t have another job offer yet but I fear my debts. I have some side hustles I use to support my monthly earnings but I fear it may not be enough to pay my debts monthly and fend for myself, siblings, and family generally.
The whole thing is making me lack motivation but I still try to be up for my family.
I want to travel out of the country and search for better opportunities but my resources are limited at the moment.
I have some skillsets, I’m considering venturing into entrepreneurship but I don’t have the required capital to get started
I don’t know what to do.
Kindly advise me on what to do. I’d appreciate it.