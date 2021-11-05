‘I Was 99.9% Dead Due To Fake Drugs, But God Gave Me Another Chance’ (Pix)

As shared by Angula Bishop Reuben on Facebook

“I WAS 99.9% DEAD, BUT GOD GAVE ME A NEW CHANCE, FOR WHICH I AM THANKFUL!!!

My Ordeal with Malaria, Typhoid, and Fake Drugs

When I discovered that my Facebook friend Stella Jam had died of malaria, I was like, what the Bleep? Is malaria still a killer in the twenty-first century? Now I have the answers!

I traveled to Makurdi recently with my brother Joe Zex and #Kumashe (our soon-to-be bride). The journey was fun as we stopped from time to time to catch cruise on the way.

We arrived in Makurdi that evening, rested, and then resumed our journey to Gboko the next day, going from Gboko to Vandeikya, Vandeikya to Adikpo, Ushongo, and back to Makurdi.

The next day, I woke up with feverish sensations throughout my body. I proceeded to a nearby pharmacy, and was given malaria medicines by the pharmacist.

After a few days in Makurdi, Zex and I were meant to return to Abuja, but I didn’t since I needed to take care of my health issue first. After three days on the medications, I was fine and ready to travel back to Abuja.

The symptoms reappeared as soon as I returned to Abuja that faithful evening. I quickly sent someone to a friend who operates a drugstore down the road to fetch typhoid medications, as I do each time I treat malaria. I’m not sure why, but I’ve been doing it for quite some time.

My friend phoned me and demanded that I treat malaria as well as typhoid. I told him that I had already treated Malaria with Amatem (Forte) Softgel in Makurdi. He stated it was a really nice medicine and inquired as to how I used it. I informed him that I took it that evening and continued the next morning. He claimed I took it wrongly, that I should have taken one that evening, then one the next day after 8 hours, and the others after 12 hours each. A claim that I later discovered to be correct.

I had to restart my treatment with medications supplied to me by my friend because the pharmacy in Makurdi failed to inform me of the timing.

My condition worsened after a few days of taking the meds, as I equally lost my appetite and became quite weak, with headaches and pains all over my body, particularly around my waist. Bananas became the only food I had an appetite for.

On Tuesday the following week, I went to the University of Abuja Specialist Hospital for a comprehensive medical checkup with the medications I was taking without results.

The medical office staff informed me that I would not be able to see a doctor that same day since there won’t be any opening until Thursday. They collected my hospital card and scheduled my appointment for Thursday.

I reminded myself that I needed to see a doctor by any means necessary. I was going to knock on one of the consulting rooms’ doors, when I noticed one doctor having a conversation with someone outside. I went straight to him and told him that if I don’t see a doctor today, I had a feeling I might sleep and not wake up the next day. God forbid, he said.

The doctor took my card to the record office and asked them to book me immediately because he was ready to see me. He similarly told the nurses on duty to get me ready right away. God, please continue to bless this doctor for me. Amen.

Long story short, they performed RDTs and detected malaria parasites. I handed over the drugs I bought from my friend and was taking to the doctor. He locked eyes with me in a scary manner and invited another doctor from the next door to come in.

Lo and behold. They said those drugs were all fake, including the Panadol. I almost fainted. The doctors said that’s the major problem they’re experiencing at the hospital, sadly.

The doctors told me that most of the malaria and typhoid drugs out there are either fake or do not have the capacity to heal.

They issued me a fresh prescription and recommended I purchase the first item on the list from the hospital pharmacy and the other items from designated pharmacies outside the hospital.

The doctors both insisted that I shouldn’t buy alternative drugs but I should demand for the exact drugs written on the prescription list.

I quickly did research on the effects of fake and substandard drugs and discovered that the fallout of fake and substandard drugs includes poisoning, untreated disease, instant or early death, and treatment failure.

By the time I came out of this mess after more than three weeks, you wouldn’t like to see me. I became extremely thin and unattractive. In fact, the weight I had been working so hard to shed at the gym came in through the back door.

If not by the grace of God, by this time people would have been circulating my obituary pictures all over the internet, even the ones who don’t even talk to me now

I’ve decided to share my experience so that you, your family, and friends may learn from it and be more cautious about purchasing medications from untrustworthy sources and refraining from self-medicating.”

Source: https://www.facebook.com/100000281130481/posts/5012683475417641/?d=n

