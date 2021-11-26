I Will Relocate To My Base In The U.S. After My Tenure – Governor Obiano Replies EFCC

Governor Willie Obiano has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he will be relocating to his United States base when he leaves office next March.

Reacting yesterday to Wednesday’s placement of the governor on a watch list by the anti-graft agency, Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, accused EFCC of acting a script.

He said his principal, currently out of the country, never disguised when he embarked on the foreign trip.

The commissioner said the governor has made it public that he would relocate to his U.S. residence at the end of his tenure.

Chief Obiano has never left any person(s) in doubt that he will relocate to his base in the United States once he finishes his tenure.

As early as August 31, 2020, he announced his decision to a meeting of the Anambra State Council of Elders, comprising such personages as the erstwhile Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe who is also the chairman of both the Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers; a former Anambra State Governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife; an ex-Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, mni; the founding Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Professor Elochukwu Amucheazi; the Archbishop-Emeritus of the Anglican Church in Anambra State, The Most Reverend Dr Maxwell Samuel Chukwunweike Anikwenwa; and the Catholic Bishop of the Awka Diocese, Rev Dr Paulinus Ezeokafor.



