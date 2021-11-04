Ibom Air Today Celebrate One Million Passengers

Join us as we celebrate our 1,000,000th Passenger today at 3:30pm.

Watch the live stream on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ibomairlines.

See you there!

#ibomair #customerappreciation #watchlive

