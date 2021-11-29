Ibom Coconut Refinery Taking Shape (Photos)

Beautiful to see the finishing touches to the installation of the Production lines at the Coconut Refinery.

We took young leaders from the 19 Northern states on a tour of projects executed by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

A coalition made up of groups in the nineteen states of Northern Nigeria is currently in Akwa Ibom on a facts finding mission.

Led by the National Coordinator, Alhaji Balarabe Rufai, members of the delegation are being conducted round project sites by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh, represented by the Special Assistant to Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso, his counterparts incharge of New Media, Aniekeme Finbar and that of ICT, Solomon Eyo.

At the coconut Refinery, the delegation was conducted round the factory by the Facility Manager, Mr. Ozan,l Aydingenc who took the team through the production line of the factor, briefing the visitors on the progress so far made at the facility which is nearly completed.

Speaking to journalists at the Coconut oil factory, the leader of the Northern group, Alhaji Balarabe Rufai hailed Governor Udom Emmanuel for his foresight in facilitating the establishing of the factory, observing that job opportunities would be created for youths.

He charged other state governor’s in the country to emulate Governor Emmanuel.

“This is a wonderful thing the Governor is doing. I want to call on other governor’s to emulate it so that our youths would be gainfully engaged”.

Among facilities visited include, the I kilometre Ikot Oku Ikono flyover, Ekom Iman-Etinan road, the cable bridge at Ekpene Ukpa, before arriving at the Coconut Refinery.

