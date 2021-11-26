Ibom Deep Seaport Committee Lands In South Korea (Photos)

I am part of the Nigerian delegation to the Maritime Sector and Harbour Development programme in Seoul, South Korea. Led by Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Ambassador Ali M. Magashi, the visit will help offer inputs for the development of lbom Deep Seaport.

The visit will also enable Akwa Ibom State tap into the broadening bilateral relationship between Nigeria and South Korea, especially in the areas of maritime security and economic development.

Having invested so much in the Ibom Deep Seaport, the administration of Governor UDOM Emmanuel will continue to seek ways that would ensure the Ibom Deep Seaport is optimally beneficial to Akwa Ibom people, when it is finally established. On our part, we’ll continue to work tirelessly to drive Governor Udom Emmanuel’s lofty vision for Akwa Ibom State.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem and Chairman of the Technical Committee for the Realisation of Ibom Deep Seaport, Mrs Mfon Usoro are also part of the delegation.

God bless Ibom republic

God bless Ibeno and it’s islands

