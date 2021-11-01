I’d Like To Return To Barcelona As Technical Secretary – Messi

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has claimed that he is open to the idea of returning to Barcelona as a technical secretary after hanging up his boots.

The Argentine star expressed his intention to be part of the club’s senior management in the future and reiterated his affection for the Blaugrana just a few months after parting ways with the Catalans.

“Yes, I always said that I would like to come back to help the club in whatever way,” Messi told Sport.

“I want to be useful and help so that the club is doing well. I would love to be a technical secretary, but I don’t know if it will be at Barcelona.

“I would like to return to the club to contribute what I can because I love [Barcelona] and I would love them to keep doing well, to continue growing and to continue to be among the best in the world.”

Source: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1454956329920090118?s=19

