“If you have no skin condition, you have no reason not to smell nice” – BBNaija’s Alex Unusual

Big Brother Naija star, Alex Asogwa has taken to her Instastory to address the issue of personal hygiene and body odor.

She said anyone who doesn’t have a skin condition have no reason not to smell nice. According to her, she doesn’t mean people should use heavy deodorants and perfumes to mask their body scent, rather they should be neat and maintain their personal hygiene.

The model and reality show star also highlighted some body parts and underwears people should take care of to prevent body odour.

Her words,

“If you don’t have a skin condition, you have no reason not to smell nice.

I’m not even talking about using the most expensive deodorants and perfumes. Don’t use perfumes to cover up swweat or dirty cloth odour. Please be neat. It’s not by putting on all the designers in this life.

You dey baff?

Do you take enough water?

Do you let your clothes dry well?

How may times do you wear your boxers, singlets and bra?

Do you wash your mouth?

I come in peace, if you choose violence, it’s because I’m talking to you.”



