IGP Orders Probe Into Invasion Of Odili’s Residence

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered “detailed” investigations into the reported invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili.

The residence was invaded on Friday, October 29, 2021. The Federal Ministry of Justice and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission denied involvement.

The IGP also said the “leadership of the Force is not aware and did not at any time order Police operatives to carry out such assignment”.

He described the violation of the sanctity of the residence of the Justice of the Supreme Court as “unfortunate and unacceptable”.

This was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Monday, titled, ‘Reported invasion of Justice Odili Abuja residence: IGP orders investigation …Says perpetrators would be made to face the wrath of the law.”

Part of the statement read, “Consequently, the IGP has directed the Force Intelligence Bureau to conduct a discrete investigation into the incident. He assured the commitment of the Force to the safety and security of the members of the Judiciary and Nigerians in general.

“He further called for calm, promising that the Force will do all within its powers to unravel the perpetrators and motives behind the breach with a view to bringing all indicted persons to book.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory to strengthen security around the street and residence of Her Lordship, Justice Mary Odili JSC to ensure her safety and also to prevent a reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“The IGP assured that the details of Police investigations would be made public on conclusion of investigations.”



