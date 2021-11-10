The 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory generated N849.123bn as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2021 compared to N612.87bn in 2020.

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday disclosed that N398 billion was generated in the first quarter of 2021 and N450bn in the second quarter, making a positive growth of 13.21 percent.

The report categorized the IGRs into five subheads of: PAYE, Direct Assessment, Road Taxes, Other Taxes and revenue from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

It stated that Lagos State had the highest IGR with N267bn followed by the FCT with N69bn and Rivers, N57bn.

Yobe State had the least amount with N4bn; Taraba, N4.7bn; Gombe, N5.4bn.

The IGR of other states within the period under review were Abia, N7.5bn; Adamawa, N6bn; Akwa Ibom, N18bn; Anambra, N12.7bn; Bauchi, N9.4bn; Bayelsa, N6.4bn; Benue, N6.7bn; Borno, N9.8bn; Cross River, N14.7; Delta, N41.9bn; Ebonyi, N7.7bn; Edo, N17.6bn; Ekiti, N6.5Bbn; Enugu, N14.1bn; Imo, N9.9bn; Jigawa, N9.3bn; Kaduna, N26.4bn and Kano, N15bn.

Others were Katsina, N7.4bn; Kebbi, N7.3bn; Kogi, N9.6bn; Kwara, N15.9bn; Nasarawa, N9.5bn; Niger, N7.9bn; Ogun, N54bn; Ondo, N17.9bn; Osun, N13.6bn; Oyo, N25.9bn; Plateau, N14.4bn; Sokoto, N8.4bn and Zamfara, N8.4bn.

The report stated that the IGR by the six geo-political zones in the first half of 2021 showed that South West recorded the highest revenue of N385,414,274,922.27; South-South, N156,171,326,501.04; North-East zone recorded the least internally generated revenue with N42,915,002,928.39 billion.”

It added that Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) contributed the highest amount to the states with N488bn, followed by revenue from MDAs, N173bn with Road Tax contributing the lowest with N16bn

https://dailytrust.com/igr-lagos-leads-as-fct-beats-rivers-kano-33-others

