Ike Ugbo Dumps Super Eagles For Canada National Team

Genk Striker, Ike Dominique Ugbo has dumped the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the Canada men’s national soccer team.

The 23-year-old was born in Lewisham, Greater London, and moved to Canada with his family when he was four or five. He played youth soccer with Brampton East SC and Woodbridge Strikers, winning an international U10 tournament at Disney in 2008 with the latter.

Upon his return to the UK, he joined the Chelsea Academy at under-10 level where he won the UEFA Youth League with Chelsea in 2014–15 and 2015–16.

In a 2020 interview with Voettbal Sports Magazine, Ugbo pledged his international allegiance to Nigeria

“I chose Nigeria and right now, we’re getting the papers in order,” he said.

“The chance of playing at the FIFA World Cup is part of it. I think I have more chances with Nigeria than with England.

“Also, I grew up with images of the [Nigeria] national team and always followed their strikers, especially the guys who came to England.”

Born to a Nigerian father, the 23-year-old represented England at Under-17 and Under-20 levels, and was one of eight ( players cleared by FIFA in January this year to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Welcome to #CANMNT: Iké Ugbo joins Men’s National Team Program

#CANMNT �

Canada Soccer

A product of @ChelseaFC

Now shining at @KRCGenkOfficial

23-year-old striker Iké Ugbo / @IUgbo is now officially a #CANMNT player.

Welcome to the brotherhood, Iké ���



Canada Soccer

