Ikeja Gas Pipeline Leakage Was Caused By Road Construction – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. says Wednesday’s gas pipeline leakage

around Anifowoshe, Ikeja Underbridge, in Lagos was caused by road construction and rehabilitation activities in the area.

Mr Garba Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division NNPC, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos.

Muhammad said the gas pipeline that was reported leaking in the early hours of the day had been isolated and the general area cordoned off.

He said:” Preliminary findings indicate that at about 8.40 a.m. on Wednesday, a pipeline gas leakage was reported around Anifowoshe, Ikeja Underbridge, Lagos State.

“The pipeline is a six-inch gas pipeline supplying gas to Mainland Power Ltd, near Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

“The NNPC immediately moved in by engaging Gaslink Ltd, its franchise partner operating the pipeline, mobilised to the location, cordoned off the area and successfully isolated the gas pipeline at Oba Akran Valve pit. ”

He urged residents of the area not to panic as all necessary safety measures had been put in place to avert any further escalation of the incident.

Muhammad said NNPC’s team of maintenance engineers were collaborating with the Gaslink team at the site to ensure that gas supply services to areas affected by the incident resumed within the next 48 hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Emergency Management Agency had alerted the public after it received a report of the leakage.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office, NEMA, had in a statement advised residents of the locality to take utmost safety precautions before the leakage was brought under control.

https://guardian.ng/news/road-construction-caused-ikeja-gas-pipeline-leakage-nnpc/

