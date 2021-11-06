Ikoyi Building Collapse: It Will Be Tough To Find Survivors This Time – Sanwo-Olu

Ikoyi Building Collapse: It Will Be Tough To Find Survivors At This Time – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that it would be tough to find survivors at this time from the rubble at the scene of the Ikoyi building collapse, IgbereTV reports.

The governor said this when he visited the site last night. He was asked by newsmen what the chances are to find survivors since the last time a survivor was brought out was more than 48 hours ago. Responding, he said

”It would be a tough one. It would be really really tough. It would be extremely extremely tough to imagine that we could probably still have survivors at this time.”

https://www.facebook.com/channelsforum/videos/678503753129527/

