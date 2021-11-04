Ikoyi Building Collapse: Newly-Employed Lady Dies One Month To Her Wedding (Photos)

In a brand new tragic improvement, a 26-year-old woman recognized as Onyinye Enekwe, is reported to be among the many individuals who misplaced their lives, within the 21-storey constructing that collapsed on Monday, November 1, in Ikoyi space of Lagos State.

Onyinye, whose wedding ceremony was slated for subsequent month, solely simply received employed to work as a private assistant, few days earlier than the unlucky incident occurred.

A supply mentioned,

“Oyin is without doubt one of the those that was trapped within the collapsed constructing. Her corpse was discovered this morning, November 3.

She was employed to work as a private assistant for the developer, Femi Osibona, and she or he resumed work on Friday, November 29, 2021, she has not collected any wage from this employment. She lived at In the past palace means, Okoya, they provided her lodging in Ikoyi due to the space and in addition, a month-to-month wage of N150ok.

Her wedding ceremony is approaching this December, her household has even given the husband’s household their record. Might her soul Relaxation in Peace.”

