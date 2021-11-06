Ikoyi Building Collapse: Number Of Survivors Now 15, 42 Dead ― Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has given an update on the number of casualties and survivors of the recent collapsed building at Ikoyi.

On Saturday evening, Governor Sanwo-Olu giving an update on the Ikoyi building collapse said, the number of survivors is now 15; the dead 42. Up to 49 have been reported missing.

The rescue operation continues.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/breaking-ikoyi-building-collapse-number-of-survivors-now-15-dead-42-%e2%80%95-sanwo-olu/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

