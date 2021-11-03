Ikoyi Building Collapse: Sanwo-Olu Visits Site, Encourages Emmergency Workers

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the site of the collapsed building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi to inspect the level of work in the ongoing rescue operations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s visit comes hours after his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat visited the site to give updates on the combined efforts of the State Government, Federal Government Agencies as well as Julius Berger, HITEC, Craneburg, CCECC to rescue those trapped in the as a result of the building collapse.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has commended the first responders on the job done so far.

#IkoyiBuildingCollapse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZ5ol2ki9z8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tztEVqzI-tQ

