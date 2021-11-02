Ikoyi Collapsed Building: 15 Floors Was Approved But Owner Built 21 – Agency

The owner of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi was given approval to construct only 15 floors….

Gbolahan Oki, general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has disclosed that the owner of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi, was given approval to construct only 15 floors.

Oki told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the owner of the property has been arrested and would face the law because people have died in the disaster.

“He got an approval for a 15-storey building and he exceeded his limit. I am on ground here and the materials he used are so inferior and terrible.”

“The materials he used, the reinforcement, are so terrible. He got approval for 15 floors but built 21.

“I think he has been locked down. He has been arrested before now,” he said.

The GM said four people were rescued alive and three people died, adding that rescue efforts were still ongoing.

“We are still here and have four machines working as at this moment,” he said.

At least 50 people are reportedly trapped under the rubble after the building collapsed.

The building, located at 20, Gerrard Road, collapsed at about 3p.m. on Monday. (NAN)



https://dailytrust.com/ikoyi-collapsed-building-we-approved-15-floors-but-owner-built-21-floors-agency

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...