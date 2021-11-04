Ikoyi Collapsed Building: Style Of Rescuing Can Even Kill – Lady Yells At NEMA

A Distraught lady who is one of the families of those trapped inside the debris of the Collapsesd Ikoyi Lagos Building had charged the NEMA Authorities and all the Rescuing Team to do it better and in a safer way, to save any life who may still be living in there, not harming them while at it..

The lady complained that, even though she ain’t an expert on this, but she knows that the style with with the team is packing the wreckages with their machines can even harm or kill anyone still crying in there for his or her life.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuIsvJdJqT8

We hope there is a better way to do this, especially if we look at how other countries have handled similar cases in this past. Honestly this is dragging for days and seem too long.

Source Instablog

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV2fl0-r4Ls/?utm_medium=copy_link

