Governor Ikpeazu Gifts Cars To Abia Teachers, Applauds Commitment, Dedication (Photos)

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has presented three Toyota Sienna cars as gifts to three female beneficiaries of the 2021 Teachers Day Celebration held in the State, IgbereTV reports.

Speaking while presenting the keys of the cars to them at Govt House, Umuahia, the Governor described the car gifts as a demonstration of his love and appreciation of the effort teachers are making in ensuring that Abia students maintain their top position in internal and external examinations across the country.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Sir. Ude Oko Chukwu, Ikpeazu reaffirmed his administration’s resolve in the uplift of the standards of education in the state by splitting the Education Ministry into two in order to give the sector the much needed attention and expressed delight that Abia students have so far been coming tops in both WAEC and NECO examinations across the nation.

The Governor, who used the forum to further reaffirm Government’s determination to clear all arrears of salaries owed teachers in the state, urged them not to relent in complimenting his efforts at improving the standard of education in the state.

He disclosed that the car gifts to teachers drawn from the three Senatorial zones of the state will be continuos exercise and called on teachers to be more dedicated and committed in the discharge of their duties.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Ugo Beloved Ogbonnaya of from Etitiama Community School, Nkporo in Ohafia LGA, Abia North zone, appreciated the Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu for such magnanimity and show of love to them through the car gift and prayed God to continue to bless and grant him the grace to excell in governance.

Other beneficiaries include, Mrs.Ogbonna Oluchi Peace of from Central School Obehie, Ukwu East LGA, Abia South zone and Mrs. Onuoha Veronica Maduoma of Amasa Community School, Uratta in Isiala Ngwa North LGA Abia Central.



