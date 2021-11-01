Ikpeazu To Rename Abiapoly, Abia State University Of Science And Technology, Aba

Abia State Executive Council under the Chairmanship of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the renaming of Abia State Polytechnic to Abia State University of Science and Technology, Aba, ABN TV reports.

The Council also approved the remaining of Abia State College of Education Arochukwu to Abia State University of Education, Arochukwu and Abia state College of Health Sciences and Management Studies to Abia State University of Health Science and Management Studies, Aba

In addition, the Council also approved expedition of work at Ntigha Dry Port and partnership with existing port concessionaire

These were part of resolutions reached at the State Executive Council Meeting held at the Exco Chambers of Government House, Umuahia, on 26th October, 2021, a minute of meeting obtained by ABN TV reveals.

The meeting was also attended by the 27 newly appointed Commissioners in the State who were sworn in on Tuesday at Micheal Okpara auditorium in Umuahia by the Governor.

Among other resolutions, the council also approved the sum of N150m (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) support to traders that have been relocated from Ariaria International Market and Ahia Ohuru Market both in Aba through Abia SME Bank

The resolutions are subject to approval of the state House of Assembly.

