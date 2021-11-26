‘I’m A Beautiful Woman But The Men Aren’t Coming’ Is Only A Big Lie – Opinion

A woman that says she is beautiful and ready to marry but the men are not coming only lies.

Tell me about it?

You see, a beautiful woman always loves handsome men, looks aren’t enough to alot of woman.

Imagine a romantic caring young guy with a good job but has a bald head, loving and caring for a fair and beautiful woman he wishes to marry, only for her to turn down the offer. Years later, the guy is married to another lady and they both have beautiful kids, but the same lady is still single.

I always ask my self why, but in her phone lots of guys are always calling her. Most girls go for looks.

So any lady that says she is beautiful and still single never ready I beg; and why is it that lots of ugly girls or the girls that aren’t beautiful are always the first to get married? You do the maths and me.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...