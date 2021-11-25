‘I’m A Child Of God With Ashawo Vibes, My Man Go Enjoy Die’- BBN Star In Bikini (Pix)

I’m A Child Of God With Ashawo vibes – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Bikini Photos
Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada has described herself as a child of God with Ashawo vibes while showing off her curves, IgbereTV reports.
The entrepreneur, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, shared some sexy bikini photos on her Instagram page on Thursday.
She captioned the photos;
“Child of God with Ashawo vibes. My next man go enjoy die.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CWtHSl-vImf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link