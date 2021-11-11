‘I’m On A Mission To Break My Addiction To Pepsi’

Good evening Nairalanders. So, I’ve been a chronic Pepsi addict over the years. I usually take two plastic bottles daily. One during breakfast, and one at night.

I usually take it alongside rice, noodles, any food eaten with spoon. I’m 27. Three years from now, I’ll be 30, meaning I’m on my way to middle age.

I’ve decided to stop drinking it. It’s hard but I will try. I now take my food with very chilled water.

I need tips on how to win the fight over my addiction to Pepsi. Today is Day 1. I’m writing this post by 11:30pm, and I’ve not taken any Pepsi today.

