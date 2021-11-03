‘I’m The Next Governor Of Anambra State’

I’m The Next Governor Of Anambra – Accord Party Flagbearer, Maduka Roars

…says credible election is the solution to insecurity in Nigeria.

…urges Ndi Anambra to come out en masse and vote massively for Accord party.

*YOU HAVE BEEN ABLE TO RUN AN IMPRESSIVE CAMPAIGN THIS ELECTIONEERING PERIOD, WHAT IS THE FEEDBACK SO FAR*?

The feedback has been massive. Change is imminent. From the plains of Awka to the hills of Ukpor and the swamps of Ifite Ogwari, the gospel according to Dr Maduka has permeated every household, with volunteers and ambassadors traversing every community and bringing the message of salvation. Ndi Anambra have completely bought into our vision of a new beginning. They know with me, it is a giant leap into the future. They equally know that in our capacity as private individual, we have done it with our own hard earned resources and this has earned us trust capital from the people, that we can do more with public resources. We have gone round the 326 wards in Anambra, there is no platform we haven’t gone to address Ndi Anambra and no major state in Nigeria too. I can confidently say that the feedback has been positive. You can take it to the bank; I am the next Governor of Anambra.

*HOW WORRIED ARE YOU ABOUT THE INSECURITY IN ANAMBRA STATE, DON’T YOU THINK THIS MIGHT AFFECT VOTER TURN-OUT IN THIS ELECTION*?

The security situation in Anambra state is quite worrisome and unfortunate. It has reached a fever pitch. Anambra has never had it this bad in terms of security, even during previous elections. How it degenerated and the needless loss of lives are heart wrenching. Again and again, Anambra appears on the news for bad reasons. The already battered image is crucified every day. This is not who we are. This doesn’t form the core of our being. I am certain that Ndi Anambra abhors and condemns criminality anyway it presents itself. This is why all stakeholders in the state have continued to appeal in one voice that all aggrieved people should sheath their swords because this election is critical for the survival of our state and we cannot play into the hands of our enemies by our actions. It is important that Ndi Anambra turns out en masse to vote and I must charge INEC to ensure it conducts a free and fair election because a credible election is the first requisite for security and stability in any society.

*WHAT DO YOU THINK ARE YOUR CHANCES IN THIS ELECTION CONSIDERING THE FACT YOU ARE RUNNING AGAINST THE SUPPOSEDLY BIG PARTIES?*

There is nothing like big parties and I think we at Accord Party have made more impact than the platforms you refer to as “big parties”. What actually makes a party big? Is it not impact? The ones you are referring as ‘big’ are just big only in name and when you want to judge them on what they have achieved, you will see that they are empty and are still coming with empty promises. For a fact, they are part of the woes of our dear State, subjecting us to what social economists call “arrested development”. They just feel they are too big and realistically, their size only reflect in their claims to power but without a corresponding usage of that to better the lives of our people. You can see the scanty regard they have for the people they intend to govern by ignoring debates invitations. How then will ndi Anambra know their manifesto. They are simply big in the drama of election heist, their desperation and their failure over time to entrench the culture of good governance. I believe Ndi Anambra are smart people and want to break free from these platforms that only remember them once every four years. They know how to assess the quality of a serious candidate, they have seen me traverse the whole 326 wards, which none of the candidates have done, including the supposedly big party candidates. Our mission to rescue and deliver quality governance to Ndi Anambra has gone viral and I am happy they acknowledge that.

*WHAT ARE THE QUALITIES NDI ANAMBRA SHOULD LOOK OUT FOR IN A CANDIDATE THEY WILL BE ELECTING IN NOVEMBER 6TH ELECTION?*

Humility should be the first. It allows one to recognize that what he has is like a trust arrangement. The real power lies with the people. It is the sovereign that donates the power to the Leviathan. It makes one conscious of the real source of power and by so doing, exert all his efforts towards service, for that is the sole reason for public office. Secondly, are leaders with the will to make tough decisions. Leadership demands taking decisions for the greater good of the people, regardless of whose ox is gored. Leadership requires someone who will neither falter not flinch even if the heavens totters and the earth reels. Furthermore, elections are expensive and Anambra has had issues concerning godfatherism in the past. Ndi Anambra should look out for a candidate that is self-sponsored, someone who carries no sort of financial burden into the office or commitment from a Godfather of any sort. I for one is self-made and self-sponsored. This implies that I have all the needed free hand to make decisions for the greater good alone without any untoward motivation or undue influence.

Finally, ndi Anambra should study the antecedents of those asking for their votes. You can’t learn left handedness in old age. I have transformed an obscure and rustic village with my personal resources. Imagine what I will do with public funds, and backed by state power.



https://igberetvnews.com/1405101/im-next-governor-anambra-accord-party-flagbearer-maduka-roars/

