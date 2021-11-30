Gunmen and the military are said to have in a heavy shootout at Mgbidi and Akata in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source from the area told our correspondent that the incident began as early as 6 am today when the hoodlums allegedly enforcing the partial lockdown order of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) barricaded the roads, ordering people to go back to their houses.

However, the source said they were later confronted by the military who responded swiftly to counter their order.

As at the time of this report, it is not clear if there was any casualty on both sides.

Recalled that IPOB yesterday urged people in the South East to pray fervently for peace in the zone, unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, and restoration of a Biafra nation.

Although a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful did not order a sit-at-home but urged the people to lockup their shops temporarily during the duration of the prayers and open shortly after.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/breaking-imo-gunmen-army-in-heavy-shooting-over-sit-at-home/

