Imo House Of Assembly Speaker, Paul Emeziem Impeached (Photos)

Crisis has rocked the Imo State House of Assembly as 19 members on Monday impeached the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem during the House plenary session, ABNTV reports.

His impeachment follows several allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office, ABN TV learnt.

The former Speaker was impeached following the unanimous decision of the 19 members out of 27 lawmakers in a signed letter read on the floor of the house which accused the former Speaker of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh who is the member representing Obowo State Constituency has been sworn in immediately as the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Recall that over the past weeks, the former Speaker Paul Emeziem has been called out to resign and several groups in the state calling on his colleagues to suspend him over what they described as unconstitutional and undemocratic activities of the former Speaker in the State Assembly ranging from Anti-party activities, withholding of members allowances, illegal suspension of 6 members, amongst many other things.



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/11/crisis-hits-imo-assembly-as-speaker-paul-emeziem-impeached-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...