Insecurity: Bandits Open Fire On Police Team In Zamfara, Gun Down 7 Officers

Armed men suspected to be bandits have attacked a team of policemen in Zonai village in Magami district, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing at least seven officers.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, left residents in panic over fear of attack on the community.

According to residents, the officers were returning from duty where they had mounted, a checkpoint near Zonai village along Gusau-Magami-Dansadau following frequent attacks on the community.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as of press time.

When contacted by DAILY POST, the Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu was unable to speak on the incident, saying “I will call you back later”.

DAILY POST reports that Zamfara is one of the states in Northern Nigeria that has suffered insecurity in recent times following the activities of the bloodthirsty bandits.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/11/09/bandits-open-fire-on-police-team-in-zamfara-gun-down-7-officers/

