Insecurity: Buhari Himself Can’t Retire To Daura In 2023 – Reno Omokri

former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari cannot move back to his hometown of Daura in Katsina State on expiration of his tenure in 2023.

Omokri who took to his verified Twitter handle to lament the security situation in Nigeria objected to President Buhari’s purported claim that he has secured Nigeria.

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that Buhari in June promised Nigerians that despite its current challenges, he will secure the country.

“As Commander-in-Chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens.

“We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people,” Buhari had said in Lagos during the handing over of security equipment by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the State Police Command during his one-day official visit to the state.

With news of abductions in Abuja and Edo State this week, Omokri in his customary way seized the opportunity to condemn Buhari.

“Within 24 hours, gunmen abducted staff of an Abuja School, children going to school in Edo, killed multiple policemen in Rivers, and abducted or killed villagers in Katsina. And Buhari said he has secured Nigeria? Even Buhari himself can’t retire to Daura in 2023!” Omokri wrote.

