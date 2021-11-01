Invasion Of Mary Odili’s Appartment Was An Assassination Attempt – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Sunday, alleged an assassination attempt on Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court.

Wike alleged that the invasion of Justice Odili’s residence by security agents was actually an assassination attempt.

He made the claim while stressing that the Federal Government would be held responsible if anything happens to the family of Odili.

He spoke at a press conference along with Rivers State Leaders of Thought at in Abuja.

The governor disclosed that series of events have shown that the Odili family is being targeted.

According to Wike: “We are telling the world, if anything happens to the family of Dr Peter Odili, the Federal Government should be held accountable because they have shown that there is something they are about carrying out.

“If anything happens to my Lord, Justice Mary Odili, the husband and the children, the Federal Government should be held responsible.

“That is the position of the Rivers State government and Rivers people because enough is enough!

“I will think that it is an attempt to assassinate Justice Mary Odili and the husband and the members of the family because there are no two ways about it.

“And if they had succeeded, all the federal government would have told us is we would get to the root of the matter. That’s the normal language. Then, after one or two weeks, everybody will be quiet.

“But this will not be the same because this is an assassination attempt.”



Source: https://dailypost.ng/Invasion-of-Supreme-Court-Justice-Mary-Odili-was-assassination-attempt-Wike

