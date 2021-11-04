Investigation Tribunal For Collapsed Ikoyi Building To Submit Report In 4 Weeks (Photos)

Members of the investigation tribunal inaugurated to conduct an inquiry into the cause of the collapsed Ikoyi building has been given 4 Weeks to submit report on their findings, IgbereTV reports.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who inaugurated the tribunal gave the charge to the members during their formal inauguration today.

Sanwo-Olu shared photos of the inauguration on his Facebook page and wrote;

“Today, I inaugurated members of the investigation tribunal that will conduct an inquiry into the misconduct responsible for the collapse of a 21-storey structure on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi on Monday.

To underscore the importance of this assignment, I also signed the instrument legitimising the composition of the panel and empowering the tribunal to summon anyone and any organisation useful to the investigation.

The people deserve to know what went wrong and even though it would not bring back the lives lost, it would help to prevent a reoccurrence of such a tragic event.

The inauguration of the panel shows sincerely that the State Government is interested in unraveling and getting to the root cause of what happened, so that everyone concerned, including the Government, will learn from the very unfortunate incident.

Lagosians and the world will be watching and waiting keenly, with the full expectation that the immediate and remote causes of this tragedy will be uncovered.

I have given the panel a mandate to complete its job within 4 weeks.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=472374667588135&id=100044468168228

