IPOB Attacks: Sheikh Gumi Takes Medical Outreach To Herdsmen In Kogi Forest

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a trained medical doctor and retired Army captain, has taken a team of medical personnel to the forests in Kogi State where they offered medical services to Fulani herdsmen and their families.

Gumi, who recently established a school for the herdsmen in a Kaduna forest, is at the forefront of an advocacy of positive engagement with the bandits who many believe comprised mainly Fulani.

A statement made available to Vanguard by Malam Tukur Mamu, spokesperson of Sheikh Gumi, reads: “Barely one week after commissioning a school for Fulani herders and other settlers in the strategic Kagarko Game Reserve, Kaduna (where it used to be a centre for organizing operations by bandits), renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi has yet again led a team of Islamic preachers and medical team to another strategic Fulani settlement called Rugan Ardo Zubairu Okebukun in Ayangban Grazing Reserve, in Yagba Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“The Sheikh who went with journalists to see things for themselves left Kaduna on Monday with an entourage of more than 40 people and a fully equipped medical van for the purpose of providing medical support to Fulani victims of violence that were forced to relocate from South East due to consistent attacks on them by IPOB members.

“The medical outreach van is fully air-conditioned with enough space for consultation, bed for observation, space for drugs, pharmacist, nurses, doctor and a small unit for emergency delivery for pregnant women and even CS surgery in case of such emergency.

“Gumi’s choice of Kogi this time around to offer medical support to mainly Fulanis that are victims of violence with his highly committed team is largely due to the alarming number of such victims that were forced to relocate from the South East and South West to Kogi State and to appreciate the Kogi State Government for welcoming them to the state and for allowing them to freely decide where to settle down in parts of the state.”

“Some of the members of the team in the entourage of the Saudi trained scholar in Islamic jurisprudence includes Malam Tukur Mamu (Dan Iyan Fika), the publisher of DESERT HERALD Newspaper, former Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf who is leading the highly organize medical team, Col Sambo Diri Mni Rtd, Sheikh Sanusi Khutama, Malam Nasiru Ayuba, Sheikh Nuhu Al Hafiz, Malam Auwal Jika Mai Waina, Sheikh Isah Abdullahi Adarkake, Malam Sanusi Malumfashi.

“In the opening speech, the spokesman of Sultan Bello Mosque urged the Fulanis in the Ruga to embrace western education as well as Islamic education while eschewing violence or any form of banditry.”

“He also told them that the team is here for medical outreach and to treat the Fulanis and any other tribe or religion that are in need of medical attention.

“Welcoming the the team, Ardo Zubairu appreciated Dr. Ahmad Gumi and his team for coming to the aid of the Fulanis.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/sheikh-gumi-takes-medical-services-to-herdsmen-in-kogi-forests-2/

