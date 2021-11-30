IPOB, ESN Attacks On Government Agencies Oppose Political Solution – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has said the attacks on government agencies and agents by the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network oppose the call for a political solution to their issue.

IPOB and ESN are separatist groups agitating for the restoration of the defunct Republic of Biafra.

Their leader, Nnamdi Kanu is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services after he was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria to face charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

Since Kanu’s arrest, concerned Nigerians have urged the Federal Government to consider a political solution to end IPOB and ESN’s agitation.

This is said to be in consideration as recently stated by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

However, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday, said such is being opposed by the continued attacks by IPOB and ESN on government agencies and agents.

He said this while condemning the killing of two policemen, warning that those who carried out the killings, videotaped their heinous act and circulated such will be apprehended and brought to justice.

He described the abduction of three policemen and the killing of two of them as an unacceptable attack against the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant To The President on Media, Segun Adeyemi for the Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

Mohammed said, “We have credible information that ASP Francis Idoko (AP No. 154945); Inspector Emmanuel Akubo (AP No. 222336) and Inspector Rufai Adamu (AP. No. 285009), all serving officers of the Nigeria Police, were abducted by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), acting on the instructions of their leader, Chinonso Okafor, aka TEMPLE, on 27 Nov. 2021.

“Two of the officers, Inspectors Akubo and Adamu, were killed in the most gruesome manner and their decapitated bodies videotaped and circulated widely. The leader of the ESN team that killed the two officers is one ‘GENTLE’.

“Chinonso Okafor, the most influential commander of ESN in charge of Imo and Anambra states, as well as ‘Gentle’ and all those who perpetrated the abhorrent act will be made to face swift and sure justice.”

According to the statement, “Alhaji Mohammed said the targeting and killing of security agents, under any guise, is a direct attack on the state and will not be tolerated.

“He said the continued attacks on security agents as well as agencies of government by ESN/IPOB are diametrically opposed to the call in certain quarters for a political solution to the IPOB issue, and wondered why those making such calls have yet to condemn the appalling murder of serving police officers.

“The Minister paid tribute to the officers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of their fatherland, as well as all security agents who are serving the nation to the best of their ability in a most difficult moment.

“He also condoled with the families of the slain officers, praying that God will comfort and strengthen them.”



https://punchng.com/ipob-esn-attacks-on-govt-agencies-oppose-political-solution-says-lai-mohammed/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...