IPOB Reacts To Arrest Of Suspected Member With Arms, Military Uniform By Army (Pix)

IPOB Reacts To Arrest Of Suspected Member With ‘Arms, Military Uniform’ By Nigerian Army

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the operatives of its militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) do not wear army or police uniforms for operations.

IPOB also said the man, Mazi Udubuan Sage Chubueze arrested on Saturday by men of the Anambra State Police Command is an IPOB member and not an ESN commander.

The group stated this in a statement by its group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Sunday

Reacting in a statement titled, ‘Army Shot And Arrested IPOB Member Not Top ESN Commander In Ekwulobia – IPOB, the group revealed that Chubueze was betrayed by an insider.

The separatist group also stated that no weapon was retrieved from him as he had attended his mother’s burial.

The statement read, “The attention of the great family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our prophet and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to the fallacious statement from Fulani controlled military and police that they arrested a top commander of ESN in Ekwulobia Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“We declare without equivocations that there is no iota of truth in the said fallacious statement.

“Mazi Udubuan Sage Chubueze is only a member of IPOB. He is not one of the ESN operatives let alone being a top commander of ESN.

“What transpired was that he came to his home in Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA to bury his dead mother and soldiers acting on a tip-off from a traitor stormed his house. Yes, he is an IPOB member but not ESN Commander. But those who sabotaged him shall reap the reward of treachery!

“The wicked Nigerian soldiers shot him in the leg and forced him to wear army camouflage and claimed it was what they got from him. They also lied that they recovered ammunition from him. How can a man burying his mother be doing so with ammunition? This is another blackmail to hang an innocent man.

[b]“We want to make it categorically clear to all and sundry that ESN does not go with army uniforms or police because we are different people. Again ESN has nothing to do with pump-action rifles.

“The Army forced all those items on him just to implicate him but God will vindicate the just! [/b]The claims by the Army that he has bullet wounds are all lies. We call for a forensic examination to deflate this lie. It was the Army that shot him in his compound and claimed he had bullet wounds.

“We once again call on the United Nations not to give a blind eye to the atrocities of the Nigerian security agents against Biafrans. The world should hold Nigeria accountable for all the inhuman treatments and secret genocide against innocent people of Biafra.”



