IPOB: South-East Governors To Soon Meet FG Over Nnamdi Kanu

The South-East Governors’ Forum has said governors of the South-East region will soon meet with the Federal Government concerning the case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Forum stated that the meeting will ensure that political solutions are deployed in the case of the IPOB leader who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Also, the meeting will address the violence in the South-East and the sit-at-home orders issued by different groups of agitators.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by the Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

The Forum said, “We are aware of the various illegal orders of sit-at-home by different groups of state agitators for our people of South East to sit at home every Monday and from 5th to 10th November 2021.

“Whereas we have identified some of the spokespersons of some of these groups and we have been engaging them to stop all forms of violence and illegalities in South East and allow South East leaders to address all issues raised by them, we are however working with security agencies, our local security and our leaders to protect the lives of our people and to address all issues raised.

“We thank Ohaneze Ndigbo for a good job they did through their various committees in raising various solutions towards addressing all issues raised by our young children. South East Governors are studying their reports with the elders and leaders of the various South East States and very soon, we will be meeting with Federal Government of Nigeria on these issues including deploying political solutions in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which we have already initiated.

“We thank our religious leaders, Conference of Bishops and Archbishops of South East, the traditional institutions of South East and Christian Association of Nigeria of South East for their interventions and mediations on this matter. We will work with them to achieve the desired result for our people and Nigeria.”



https://punchng.com/south-east-govs-to-meet-fg-over-nnamdi-kanu/

