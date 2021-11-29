IRT Busts Robbery Syndicate Between Niger Republic & Nigeria

Police operatives from the Inspector General Police Intelligence Response Team, IGP-IRT led by DCP Tunde Disu, have busted a robbery syndicate including a 50-year old man, Suru Odegbele, acting as middle man between Niger Republic and Nigeria armed robbers.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the suspect, Odegbele, was arrested at Nigerian/ Seme border after he was tracked to come and drive an exotic vehicle robbed in Nigeria for sale in Niger Republic by a kingpin who pays the robbers with guns and ammunition in exchange.

P.M.EXPRESS investigation revealed that the operations followed pain-staking intelligence gathering led by the IRT coordinator, South West Annex, SP Joel Ugowe, who reportedly worked days and nights and eventually smashed the gang.

Their end came in sight when the four members of the robbery gang namely Adebaba Okunola popularly known as Tunde, 31, Sunday On, 27, Ismaila Suraju, 27, went to Lekki area of Lagos and robbed one Mercedes GLK worth about N11m, which they sold for N800,000 through Odegbele, who has been working as middle man between armed robbers in Nigeria and Niger Republic.



https://pmexpressng.com/irt-busts-man-50-acting-as-middle-man-between-niger-republic-nigeria-armed-robbers/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...