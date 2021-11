Nairalanders Pls Help a fellow brother with advice so I don’t go the wrong route Pls.

I’m about to purchase two plots of land at Omagwa Airport road PortHarcourt for 1.4M.

Pls My PortHarcourt people is it advisable? How promising is the environment in terms of development?

Help Me with advice and opinions pls. I’m scared of making a wrong investment Pls. I feel it’s too far. What do you think?

