Is It Necessary To Baptize Again After Changing Church?

Blessed Sunday to you guys, A friend of mine who has Baptiste before in a different church decided to switch to another church entirely, but the pastor of the new church insisted that he must Baptiste again.

My friend is a worker in church (drummer), he stopped going to church because the pastor refused to pray for him and also refused issue him a certificate as a worker in the church because he did not Baptiste in the church….

My question is, after baptism, do you have to Baptiste again because one have to change church?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...