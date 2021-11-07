Is It Necessary To Baptize Again After Changing Church?

Blessed Sunday to you guys, A friend of mine who has Baptiste before in a different church decided to switch to another church entirely, but the pastor of the new church insisted that he must Baptiste again.
My friend is a worker in church (drummer), he stopped going to church because the pastor refused to pray for him and also refused issue him a certificate as a worker in the church because he did not Baptiste in the church….
My question is, after baptism, do you have to Baptiste again because one have to change church?