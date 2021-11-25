Is Nigeria Football Under Amaju Pinnick’s NFF Moving Forward Or Backward?

Once Africa’s number one ranked football country, Nigeria has plummeted so badly in recent times, no thanks to the current Nigeria Football Federation led by Amaju Pinnick

The present board of the Nigeria Football Federation, led by its president, Amaju Pinnick, was elected into office in September 2014 and ever since, the game has steadily declined due to poor running. football affairs by this board.

When they were elected some years ago, Nigeria was ranked 37 in the world, just few months after a Round of 16 finish by the Super Eagles at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

But ever since, the Eagles, who have failed to qualify for two Africa Cup of Nations (2015 and 2017), And managed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. And the 2019 AFCON. Were they manage to come 3rd. But till now are still celebrating that 3rd position as if we have never won the cup. To the point of asking to keep Rohr as life coach.

The fall of the Eagles and the general decay in Nigerian football has been adduced to several blunders committed by the football body under the leadership of Amaju Pinnick some of these are:

1. No blue print for the development of the game on the home front.

Whereas FIFA have always advocated for the local development of the game in the native countries of affiliate members and even gone ahead to periodically give grant to that effect.

The Amaju Pinnick led board from inception till date do not have any plan to develop football in Nigeria. Rather we always see Amaju Pinnick travelling to Europe to convinced young stars with Nigerian descent to come play for Nigeria.

2. Inability to produced local players for the national team

In the past Nigeria league was the bedrock of the national team. But today the league under Amaju is so degraded that not a single player is seen fit to even smell the camp of the national team.

Whereas in the past players like Finidi George, Omokachi, Vincent Enyeama from Enyimba featured prominently in the super eagles.

As at the last count Sunday Mba from ifreanyi Uba FC scored the winning goal for Nigeria to win AFCON under Keshi.

3The deterioration of the Nigeria Premiere League

The Nigeria league itself under this NFF has even deteriorated so badly that our league doesn’t have a calendar.

The league resumes anytime and to end they have to do abridged or just choose anybody to represent Nigeria in CAF champions league.

In the past the league use to attract lots of foreigners especially Africans from Ghana, Togo, Cameroon, Ivory Coast etc.

But today our League is in shambles. Every player is running out even to Benn republic.

4.Lack of transparency in the administration of football

In the past before a coach is appointed the position is announced and interested parties apply for it. But under Amaju how Genot Rohr became Nigeria’s coach is a mystery. And worse off is to know that he can’t be sacked due to a bogus clues in his contract is very annoying. And while stake holders are calling for the removal of Rohr. The NFF is already plotting to replace him with someone who on paper is even worse than Rohr. What has happen to allowing competent coaches applying for the job whether local or foreign?

5 the dwindling future on the super falcon’s

The super falcon’s in the past reigned supreme in Africa. Produce players year after year and winning almost all the editions of the women AFCON. But instead of this present NFF to improve our rating by making the falcons a force outside Africa. We have today became a shadow of ourselves.

I) back to back elimination from qualifying for the Olympics in 2016 and Tokyo 2020

ii) losing to South Africa in competitive game for the first time

Before now South Africa has never won a game against Nigeria but today not only that they won, they did it in style here in Lagos

iii) the female league like the male’s can no longer produce players for the national team. That is why we now over rely on few tired legs and even scouting for Nigeria descents to come home and play

What has happen to our female football? The league is no where the players we produce the likes of mercy akide, perpetual Nkwacha, Cynthia Uwak etc were not born in England or USA. They all started from Nigeria

Why does Amaju led NFF killing football in Nigeria.

iv) the just concluded women CAF champions league everyone expected Nigeria’s representative Rivers Angels to sweep it. But alas they were knocked out. Am not surprise South Africa organized their women league like their men and the result.. They won.

Gone are the day you wake up and defeat other teams. They are catching up.

And we without a league sent a match rusty team to conquer Africa. It doesn’t work that way

5 the super eagles are no longer super.

In the past the super eagles game wasa delight were we look forward to how many goals will be scored not just the winning. The team was feared by Brazil, Italy, Argentina etc. But today even in Africa we can hold our own. The likes of Sierra Leone can come here to play 4 – 4 and we will be celebrating a drew with Cape Verde. Not just that the team scramble to stay afloat the team likes pattern and ambitions.

Having seen Nigeria win Olympics at Atalanta and reached quarter finals before. This NFF should take us higher and Amaju can do it.

If South Africa can look inwards then we can do better because we have the natural talent.

All out league and football needs is better organization. Aka packaging

Source: Robosky02

