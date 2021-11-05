Is Riba (Usury) Forbidden In Islam?

Riba is the act of lending money with interest. This action is forbidden in Islam and Allah places His wrath on those who engaged in it. Why is this forbidden in Islam? This thread provides an answer.

Praise be to Allah.

Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen (may Allah have mercy on him) said:

“The ruling on riba is that it is haraam according to the Quran and Sunnah and scholarly consensus. It is classified as one of the major sins, because Allah says (interpretation of the meaning):

“but whoever returns (to riba), such are the dwellers of the Fire — they will abide therein” [al-Baqarah 2:275]

“And if you do not do it, then take a notice of war from Allah and His Messenger” [al-Baqarah 2:279]

And because the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) cursed the one who consumes riba, the one who pays it, the two who witness it and the one who writes it down. So it is a major sin.

There is scholarly consensus that riba is forbidden, hence whoever denies that it is forbidden although he lives in a Muslim environment is an apostate, because this is one of the obviously forbidden things on which there is consensus.

But if we say this, does that mean that the scholars are agreed on all forms of riba? The answer is no; there is a difference of opinion concerning some forms of it. This is like what we have said about zakah being obligatory according to consensus, but despite that there is no consensus on every form of it. They differed concerning the zakat on camels and oxen that are used for farming or irrigation, and they differed concerning the zakah on jewellery and the like, but in general the scholars are agreed that riba is haram and is a major sin.” (Al-Sharh al-Mumti’ ‘ala Zad al-Mustanqi’, 8/387)

The ruling on those who regard riba as permissible

Based on that, it may be said:

Whoever denies that riba is forbidden is a kafir, because the fact that it is forbidden is one of the matters indicated by the texts, and the scholars are obviously agreed that it is haram, and this is well known among the Muslims.

But if he denies that a specific form of riba is forbidden, concerning which there is a difference of opinion among the scholars or there is no consensus that it is obviously forbidden, then he is not a kafir; rather his case should be examined further. He may be a mujtahid who will be rewarded for his ijtihad, or he may be excused, or he may be an evildoer if by regarding this as permissible he is following his own whims and desires.

And Allah knows best.

Culled from IslamQA

