Is This Job Invite Genuine?

Please my naira land family, can anyone confirm how legit this invite is, i got this mail this evening, am currently in portharcourt and i can’t go to lagos because of the lockdown in the eastern area, although i mailed back to ask for a reshedululed date….

Anyone in lagos axis kindly help

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...