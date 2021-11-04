Is Your Salary Enough In This Economy?

Honestly family men, women, stay at home moms how are you guys coping in these current harsh economy? The other day a particular woman that in my neighbourhood met me, that she and her children haven’t had anything to eat after her husband payed house rent . I had to shell out 7k to give her, you needed to see how she was praying for me. Honestly how do you cope?

The key to surviving this brutal economy is to have an extra stream of income, please if you are a stay at home mom. Think of something doing please the economic situation now doesn’t permit sitting at home, look at how gas is on the high side. If you also have a job, please get something to do that would give you an extra income. It ain’t easy and I know it, but please if you are privileged to have extra time unlike some of us who only have Saturday and Sunday to ourselves. Please do not abuse it.

Honestly Covid taught me a lesson I will never forget in a long time, that was when I told myself that I must get something doing that will give me an extra stream of income.

Please learn something I know there are a lot of scammers out there posing as online tutors, but if you see something you feel it’s legit. Don’t dull yourself jump on it, but please avoid all these investment scheme if you don’t have the mind for it.

Let me conclude my write-up thus, please learn a skill. It could be coding, mini-importation, marketing, SEO, freelancing skills, anything that is of value. It’s Important because the way our country is heading only God and what you know can help you.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...