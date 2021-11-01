Issue With Fake Interviews

I am surprised at which the rate of fake job interviews are being sent to me everyday.

As a job seeker, I try to apply for job at least 5 times everyday but all the interview messages I receive, I always check for the location before I would decide to go, immediately it will show among the fake locations of Scam Interviews.

Last week, I received 2 invites to come today which the location is Ikorodu and I was very happy that at least I will start a work this month. I was already planning how I will spend my salary, food stuff first, hoping they might be real. On getting there, I discovered that they are GNLD. I was disappointed again, right now, I don’t know what to do.

I have not seen any real company inviting me for an interview.

I don’t know how to get a job, the government should come to our aid, It is difficult to survive.

