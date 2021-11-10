ISWAP Attacks Borno Deputy Speaker’s Hometown

ISWAP terrorists have attacked the hometown of Engr Abddullahi Musa Askira, the Deputy Speaker of Borno State House Assembly in Askira Uba.

PRNigeria gathered that the attack was carried our at Chan Chan Dana Community in Askira Uba.

An intelligence source said that the ISWAP terrorists disguised as visitors in the morning to survey the area before the attack.

“After realising that security personnel and soldiers were not within the vicinity, they started shooting in the air and destroying every structures on sight.

“They also burnt down blocks of classroom.”



